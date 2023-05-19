An Assam government official has been arrested on charges of corruption and sleuths of the anti-corruption wing have recovered cash worth more than Rs 65 lakhs from her possession, officials said on Friday.

Minakshi Kakoti Kalita, an Assistant Commissioner of State Tax, was caught red handed in a trap laid by officers of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on Thursday.

It has been alleged that she was demanding bribe from a person for some GST related work and subsequently the person approached the anti-corruption wing and lodged a complaint against Kalita.

Accordingly, a trap was laid and she accepted a bribe as part of her demand to the complainant for the GST-related work.

She was arrested and a case was registered against her under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Later, the anti-corruption wing officers raided Kalita’s house and recovered cash of Rs 65,37,500.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

