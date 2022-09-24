INDIA

Assam govt organises Chintan Shivir for Ministers, MLAs, officers

The Assam government has organised a three-day Chintan Shivir from Saturday for its Ministers, MLAs and senior officials to discuss various issues of the state and chalk out a future course of action.

It is learned that Ministers and MLAs from the BJP’s ally parties in Assam are also scheduled to attend the programme being held at the Borgos Resort at Kaziranga.

During the three-day ‘brainstorming’ session, achievements of the Sarma-led state government in the last one year are likely to be evaluated.

A detailed roadmap for the future and also solution for the outstanding issues hounding the delivery mechanism for the state’s development will also be discussed.

Besides, the senior government officers will also highlight the ongoing activities of the state government.

It is also believed that the event is also significant for the preparation of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP is eyeing to win at least 11 seats.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is likely to inaugurate session and Sri Sri Ravi Shankar of the Art of Living and Sadhguru of Isha Foundation will also take part in the Chintan Shivir.

The decision to organise the camp was taken in a state cabinet meeting chaired by Sarma last month.

