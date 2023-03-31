The Assam government on Friday celebrated former Bodo students’ leader Upendranath Brahma’s birth anniversary as ‘Student’s Day’ and rolled out several schemes meant for the education sector.

Under several measures, 3.4 lakh students studying higher secondary and degree curriculum will be given Rs 1,459 each for buying books. Moreover, 16,763 students will receive Rs 7,157 each to pay mess bills.

Every postgraduate girl student will be given Rs 10,000 each annually and special benefits like minority scholarship to the tune of Rs 2,000 and Rs 4,000 will be given to every girl student for pursuing higher secondary and degree courses, respectively.

Moreover, 51,858 schools will receive tablets for maintaining students’ data digitally.

The state government will provide subsidies under the ‘Abhinandan scheme’ to the students, who are pursuing higher education by taking educational loans.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that for making education free in colleges, financial aid will be provided to 337 colleges across the state.

He said that deeply guided by democratic spirit, ‘Bodofa’ Upendranath Brahma propagated his principles of ‘Live and Let Live’ and ‘We must stand for the survival of mankind of the world’.

“Bodofa’s thought and philosophy are still active and fresh like flowing rivers. Every person of the state should be aware of the value of works rendered by Upendranath Brahma,” Sarma added.

He also said that disbursing government aid to the accounts of the beneficiary students through Direct Benefit Transfer will get rid of the involvement of any third party.

Sarma also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the Bodo Peace Accord which ushered in unprecedented peace and prosperity in the Bodoland area of the state.

