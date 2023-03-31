INDIA

Assam govt pays tribute to Bodo students’ leader, announces several schemes

NewsWire
0
2

The Assam government on Friday celebrated former Bodo students’ leader Upendranath Brahma’s birth anniversary as ‘Student’s Day’ and rolled out several schemes meant for the education sector.

Under several measures, 3.4 lakh students studying higher secondary and degree curriculum will be given Rs 1,459 each for buying books. Moreover, 16,763 students will receive Rs 7,157 each to pay mess bills.

Every postgraduate girl student will be given Rs 10,000 each annually and special benefits like minority scholarship to the tune of Rs 2,000 and Rs 4,000 will be given to every girl student for pursuing higher secondary and degree courses, respectively.

Moreover, 51,858 schools will receive tablets for maintaining students’ data digitally.

The state government will provide subsidies under the ‘Abhinandan scheme’ to the students, who are pursuing higher education by taking educational loans.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that for making education free in colleges, financial aid will be provided to 337 colleges across the state.

He said that deeply guided by democratic spirit, ‘Bodofa’ Upendranath Brahma propagated his principles of ‘Live and Let Live’ and ‘We must stand for the survival of mankind of the world’.

“Bodofa’s thought and philosophy are still active and fresh like flowing rivers. Every person of the state should be aware of the value of works rendered by Upendranath Brahma,” Sarma added.

He also said that disbursing government aid to the accounts of the beneficiary students through Direct Benefit Transfer will get rid of the involvement of any third party.

Sarma also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the Bodo Peace Accord which ushered in unprecedented peace and prosperity in the Bodoland area of the state.

20230331-213402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pinarayi Vijayan seeks PM’s intervention in deported British professor case

    AIADMK seeks CBI probe into ‘cocaine’ seizure

    Cyclone Sitrang moves closer to Bengal; Sundarbans ‘most vulnerable’

    Top private luxury winter getaways