Assam govt prepares SOP to combat rising crimes against women, children

To tackle the growing rate of crime against women in the state, the Assam government has prepared a standard operating procedure (SOP), officials said on Wednesday.

The Leader of Opposition in the Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, raised the issue of the rising rate of crime against women and children in the state.

Replying to Saikia’s query in the assembly, state finance and social welfare minister Ajanta Neog said, “This is an issue of concern for all of us. Therefore, the state government has formulated a standard operating procedure (SOP) to counter crimes against women and children. It will make it easier for various government agencies to work together to combat the threat. The SOP was prepared after consulting with the home, health, and legal departments.”

She further said that it is the collective responsibility of the authority and society to stop crime against women and children.

“The state government is providing a self-defence course to women students in two districts as a pilot project. Shortly, we shall implement this across the state,” she mentioned.

Meanwhile, Saikia demanded fast-track courts to deal with this kind of legal complaint. He said that the state government should set up a one-stop counter in every police station to deal with complaints regarding crime against women and children.

According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, Assam recorded the highest rate of crimes against women in 2021 for the fifth consecutive year.

20221221-140003

