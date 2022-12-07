INDIA

Assam govt prolonging CAA issue for political gains: Student groups

The Assam government has failed to submit an affidavit to the Supreme Court within the stipulated time, the plea repealing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) could not be heard in the top court.

All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) on Wednesday alleged that the state government intentionally delayed the court proceedings on the CAA case for their political gains.

Earlier, the apex court directed the state governments of Assam and Tripura to deposit affidavits within three weeks related to the repeal of CAA. However, both state governments failed to do so and sought additional time for submitting the affidavits.

AASU President Dipanka Nath said that the state government is deliberately taking a long time to file the affidavits as they want to delay the issue.

AJYCP President Rana Pratap Baruah said that during the last hearing on CAA in the top court, the appeals of the entire country who had filed the case for repeal were divided into two parts.

The apex court directed the governments of Assam and Tripura to file the affidavit within three weeks.

The prosecuting party organisations were also directed to file a summary petition within that time.

As per the court order, most of the other party organisations, including the AJYCP filed brief petitions in the court in due course of time.

Baruah added: “It is a matter of great regret that the government did not file the affidavit as per the time fixed by the court and as a result, the court hearing process came to a standstill.”

He claimed that the government has no intention of resolving the CAA case and wants to prolong it for their benefit.

“The government has actually flouted the law in defiance of the order of the country’s top court,” he said.

