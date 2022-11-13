Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said a state-of-the-art stadium would be built in the state’s Kokrajhar district.

The state government would spend Rs 150 crore to build the stadium.

Sarma said the stadium would be helpful in nurturing and recognising sporting talents among the youth of the region.

Attending the third triennial conference of the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) at Chandrapara in Kokrajhar district, the Chief Minister stressed on the need for proper and meaningful rehabilitation of all those who were affected by violence during the restive period of the Bodoland movement.

“All communities in Bodoland Territorial Region must forget the bitter experiences of the past and walk hand-in-hand towards a new dawn and era of peace and progress,” he added.

Sarma also praised the current Bodoland Territorial Council led by its Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro, who also happens to be the president of UPPL.

Referring to BTR as an example of how a once restive region can transform itself into one of the most peaceful administered entities, Sarma credited Boro’s leadership and the cooperation of the general public belonging to all ethnic communities.

He appealed to the UPPL leadership to continue with the good work, while assuring of all cooperation, including financial, from the government of Assam.

The Chief Minister also attended the Golden Jubilee celebration of Gossaigaon college on Sunday.

20221114-000604