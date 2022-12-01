INDIALIFESTYLE

Assam govt to conduct special drive to check ragging

NewsWire
0
0

In the wake of a ragging incident in Dibrugarh University, the Assam government will soon conduct a drive against the illegal boarders at hostels of different educational institutions in the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

“The former students of any educational institutions will not be allowed to stay at the hostels. We will strictly implement this rule across the state,” he said.

To detect illegal boarders, the state government will conduct a special drive at the educational institutions.

Sarma said that if the police, administration, and authorities of the educational institutions work together, incidents of ragging will not happen.

Anand Sharma, an M.Com student of Dibrugarh University faced severe ragging by a few seniors at the hostel of the varsity last week.

He then jumped off a two-storey building of the hostel to “save himself from extreme mental and physical harassment”.

Sharma, who sustained severe injuries, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. Doctors submitted that he is out of danger.

The Dibrugarh University has already rusticated 18 students who were allegedly involved in the ragging incident.

An FIR was lodged and police had arrested four accused. On Thursday, another student who was also involved in the incident has also been detained by the police.

However, the main accused, a former student of the university, is still absconding.

20221201-224003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IYC stages protest against fuel price hike

    Arunachal Guv for constant review of plans to strengthen development in...

    Chhattisgarh CM’s father jailed for hate speech

    NEP will not affect any facility for Muslims: K’taka Minister