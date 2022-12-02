INDIA

Assam govt to convert 1,100 wooden bridges to concrete

NewsWire
0
0

In an effort to improve road connectivity across the state, the Assam government has decided to convert 1,100 wooden bridges to concrete, an official said here on Friday.

The government will invest Rs 4,000 crore for the project.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting regarding the project with top Public Works Department (PWD) officials in Guwahati on Thursday evening.

Apart from the construction of new concrete bridges, the state government has decided to reconstruct roads in the Dima Hasao district which were damaged during the heavy monsoon floods earlier this year.

For this, nearly Rs 3,800 crore has been allocated.

Both these projects have received the Central government’s approval, the official added.

During Thursday’s meeting, Sarma also informed that in association with World Bank and Asian Development Bank, the Public Works (Roads) Department is implementing numerous crucial projects in the state.

Notable among these were the Rs 2,608-crore Guwahati-North Guwahati Bridge, and Rs 3,197-crore Palasbari-Suwalkuchi Bridge.

The Chief Minister also said that the state government has already set a deadline of March 2026 to complete all the major road projects in the state.

20221202-151203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘CheMystery’ wins at Toycathon, makes chemistry interesting

    Now Lalu compares Bihar govt with Corona (ld)

    Swearing in date will be finalised after PM, Shah’s confirmation: Sawant

    Slack to store Indian customers’ data locally to meet regulations