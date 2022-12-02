In an effort to improve road connectivity across the state, the Assam government has decided to convert 1,100 wooden bridges to concrete, an official said here on Friday.

The government will invest Rs 4,000 crore for the project.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting regarding the project with top Public Works Department (PWD) officials in Guwahati on Thursday evening.

Apart from the construction of new concrete bridges, the state government has decided to reconstruct roads in the Dima Hasao district which were damaged during the heavy monsoon floods earlier this year.

For this, nearly Rs 3,800 crore has been allocated.

Both these projects have received the Central government’s approval, the official added.

During Thursday’s meeting, Sarma also informed that in association with World Bank and Asian Development Bank, the Public Works (Roads) Department is implementing numerous crucial projects in the state.

Notable among these were the Rs 2,608-crore Guwahati-North Guwahati Bridge, and Rs 3,197-crore Palasbari-Suwalkuchi Bridge.

The Chief Minister also said that the state government has already set a deadline of March 2026 to complete all the major road projects in the state.

