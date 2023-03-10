The Assam government has tabled a bill on Friday in the state Assembly that would require CCTV cameras to be installed in public locations in the state.

The proposed legislation aims to ensure public safety by lowering crime in places where the public congregates such as retail establishments, industrial facilities, places of worship, educational facilities, governmental structures, sports arenas and residential structures.

Ashok Singhal, the Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, introduced the “Assam Public Safety (Measures) Enforcement Bill, 2023” in the House.

The bill requires the installation of CCTV cameras and other surveillance equipment within a certain amount of time by the owner of public spaces.

The government must have access to the surveillance filmed after 30 days of storage when required.

According to the bill, CCTV should be installed within a year of the Act’s start date or before the business establishment’s licence is due to be renewed the following year, whichever comes first.

The failure to abide by the rules proposed in the bill, will first result in a financial penalty for the first two months, after which the authorities will lock the premises temporarily.

The utilisation of information available to the government from its own sources will help to create a safe public environment throughout the state, claims the bill’s statement of purposes and justifications.

The proposed regulation is meant to act as a barrier against crime and guarantee people’s safety in public areas.

According to Singhal, this bill’s introduction is an important step towards enhancing public safety and reducing criminal activity in Assam.

In other parts of the world, CCTV cameras have been used successfully in public areas, and it is believed that installing surveillance technology in Assam will contribute to a decrease in crime and an increase in public safety.

