For as many as 28,000 villages in the state, the Assam government will organise cultural festivals during the winter, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Friday.

At a programme in Tezpur, Sarma said that Assam has 28,000 villages, and from November to April, cultural festivals will be organised in all these villages.

“Culcutural competitions will be held in all the villages, and the winners will go on to compete at the district level, then at the state level in Guwahati,” he said.

Sarma also kicked off distribution of cash rewards to artistes who participated in a traditional Bihu dance ceremony in April this year that marked an entry into the Guinness World Records. He presented the Bihu artistes with a certificate and a cheque of Rs 25,000 each on the sidelines of the programme in Tezpur.

Sarma also launched a series of infrastructure projects in Tezpur, which include the inauguration of a garden at Litchu Pukhuri, the development of Chowk Bazar, an integrated sports complex at Hazarapar, waterfront development and bird observatory tower, and beautification of Borpukhuri.

He asserted that Assam is always proud of the culture and heritage of Tezpur. The land, which is the birthplace of doyens like Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, Bishnu Prasad Rabha, and Phani Sarma, always felt the need for a state-of-the-art auditorium.

“A 1000-seat capacity auditorium will built on a land measuring 10 bigha involving a financial outlay of Rs 27 crore,” Sarma announced.

