Assam govt to provide land to state’s indigenous people

The Assam government has taken a key decision regarding the settlement of indigenous landless families in the state, an official said on Saturday.

More than one thousand applications pending since 1992 will be settled in favour of indigenous landless families on a mission mode, said a government official. It was decided in a state cabinet meeting held in Tezpur on Saturday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led cabinet has also decided to build a 2.4 km long bridge over the Subansiri river at an estimated cost of Rs 383.67 crore in Lakhimpur district with an aim to cut short the distance between Lakhimpur and Dhakuakhana by about 20 km, which will benefit at least three districts in the state.

The state government will also construct another bridge over the Pagladiya river at Rs 247.90 crore, and a 10-km-long road which can provide a direct route for commercial vehicles from Bhutan border to the lower Assam area.

Moreover, honouring Bir Lachit Barphukan on his 400th birth anniversary, the government has taken up a 150-crore mega project to set up a war memorial near Guwahati to salute the valour of the 17th century war hero.

