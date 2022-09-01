As part of the Assam government’s concerted push to provide one-lakh government jobs at the earliest, the recruitment of 12,000 job-seekers would be completed by September 22, officials said on Thursday.

An Assam government official said that fresh recruitment of 12,000 people would be in addition to the 30,000 already recruited in May, taking the total recruitment to 42,000.

After holding a meeting with the officials, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, said: “In our concerted push to complete one-lakh jobs at the earliest, glad to share that today (Thursday) we’ve decided to complete recruitment for 12,000 posts on September 22.”

Approximately 12,000 job-aspirants, who have been selected for appointments through various examinations and under various departments, would be formally inducted into government service in various categories.

In the September 22 programme, 5,200 appointment letters will be distributed for filling up the vacancies of constables and sub-inspectors in the home department.

These apart, 256 individuals who have been selected to join as Assistant Engineers under the Public Works Department will also be handed out their appointment letters.

Moreover, appointment letters for induction in various capacities under departments such as Panchayat and Rural Development, higher education, technical education, health, among others, will also be distributed in the event.

The meeting on Thursday was also attended by Chief Secretary Paban Kumar Borthakur, Special Director General of Police G.P. Singh, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Samir Kumar Sinha, among other officials.

