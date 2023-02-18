INDIALIFESTYLE

Assam govt to provide ration cards to 40 lakh people in April

The Assam government would provide ration cards to 40 lakh people in April, Cabinet minister Ranjeet Dass said on Saturday.

Interacting with the mediapersons here, Dass said: “The state government will arrange a public gathering to distribute the ration cards to the poor people.”

The minister also said that people have already started applying for ration cards.

Dass further said that many people who have a government job or belong to well-off families have come forward to surrender their ration cards following the state government’s appeal.

The Assam government in December 2022 announced that with the help of the ration cards, consumers will be able to receive cashless medical benefits at government or private hospitals across the nation up to Rs 5 lakh per family.

