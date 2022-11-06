INDIA

Assam govt to refund fees of unsuccessful recruitment exam candidates

NewsWire
0
0

The Assam government on Sunday declared results of the written exam that was held to recruit nearly 11,000 employees in grade 3 jobs in various departments in the state.

While around twice the number of candidates were selected for those vacant posts and will appear for a second round of interviews, the state government has decided to refund the fees paid by the unsuccessful candidates in the exam.

At least 8-10 lakh candidates took the written test for the grade 3 state government posts.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government will keep the fees of only successful candidates.

“For all those who could not pass the written examination, we will refund the fees they paid to appear in the exam. It will be done through the bank accounts that they used during the fee payment,” he added.

The examinations were held on August 21 and 28 this year. In total, there were 26,442 vacant posts, out of which 13,300 are grade 3 and 13,341 grade 4 posts.

The results for grade 4 posts were declared earlier.

20221106-194402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jammu Power Development employee arrested on bribery charges

    Family of Hyderabad rape-murder accused alleged police killed him

    A photo must stand the test of time: Pablo Bartholomew

    3 held, 7 named in illegal sale of ENA by Kerala...