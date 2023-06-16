The Assam government has announced a reservation of 10 per cent seats in MBBS courses for NRI students in medical colleges across the state.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting held on Thursday night.

The rules for admission into MBBS and BDS courses in the medical colleges to be amended in view of increase in seats in the state, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“10 per cent of total remaining MBBS seats after deduction of 15 per cent All India Quota, Central Poll, Northeastern council quota etc. will be reserved annually for NRI/NRI-sponsored students,” he tweeted.

However, the candidates who will seek admission through NRI quota must qualify the NEET UG examination.

Moreover, seat reservations for six OBC communities in Assam — Moran, Matak, Tail Ahom, Chutia, Koch Rajbongshi and tea garden communities will also be increased.

