While distributing appointment letters to candidates who recently secured jobs in various state government departments, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday that his government will soon fulfil the poll promise of providing one lakh jobs to the youth of the state.

Sarma handed over appointment letters to 161 veterinary officials and 32 fisheries development officials on Wednesday. Also, thirteen appointment letters were given for the industries and commerce department and four for the public health and engineering department.

Sarma said that his government is progressing well in fulfilling its commitment of providing one lakh government jobs to the youth of the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said that giving appointments to the qualified and competent youth of the state is another step towards increasing and promoting public service in the fishery, animal husbandry and veterinary sectors of the state.

Stating that fishery, animal husbandry and veterinary are important sectors which have the potential to expedite the growth trajectory of the state, the Chief Minister said that the state government is taking several steps to bring in more momentum in these sectors.

“The government is working to revamp the animal husbandry and veterinary department to make it as competent as the health and family welfare department. New posts for veterinary officials will be created to cater to the treatment requirements of the livestock population of the state,” he added.

