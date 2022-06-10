INDIA

Assam govt urges all states to include chapter on Lachit Barphukan

The Assam government has requested all state governments in the country to include a chapter in the academic curriculum on Bir Lachit Barphukan, the 17th century war hero from Assam.

Taking to Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said: “Assam Govt is committed to undo errors of the past and present our true history to the nation. We’ve written to all State Govts to include a chapter on Bir Lachit Barphukan.”

Barphukan was a celebrated General of the Ahom dynasty who defeated Aurangzeb’s army in the historic Saraighat battle and that defeat proved to be the final nail in the coffin of the expansionist policies of Mughals in northeast India.

In memory of Barphukan, the state government is setting the Alaboi battle war memorial in Kamrup district and constructing Lachit Barphukan Maidan in Jorhat.

President Ram Nath Kovind in February at a function in Guwahati inaugurated the year-long celebrations of the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Barphukan.

