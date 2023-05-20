HEALTHINDIA

Assam Guv adopts 10 TB patients under Nikshay Mitra initiative

NewsWire
0
0

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has adopted 10 patients suffering from tuberculosis (TB) for six months as part of a community support initiative for TB patients under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, known as Nikshay Mitra.

He made this announcement at a programme held in Raj Bhavan on Saturday.

Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan is a step towards garnering community support towards the TB patient-centric health system.

To accelerate the progress in this initiative, the Governor appealed to all sections of the society to adopt TB patients and donate generously to such patients through the Nikshay Mitra programme.

He said, “Every citizen should come out and support the noble cause of providing nutritional support to the TB patients.”

“Let us make this campaign successful by making the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat campaign a mass movement,” he added.

As part of the programme, the Governor handed over the prescribed food basket to the health officials to be delivered to TB patients.

20230520-232601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    S Korea targets homegrown Covid-19 vax early next year

    Global Covid surge fears loom as China resumes air travel

    Delhi sees daily Covid tally dip below 400

    Indonesia temporarily suspends liquid medicines after 99 kids die of acute...