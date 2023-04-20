Around 1.2 kg heroin valued at Rs 6 crore was seized in two operations and four people have been arrested in this connection in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

A senior police officer in the district said on Thursday that based on a secret tip-off, a joint team of police and security forces launched an operation to foil the drug peddling attempt in the Lahorijan area of the district.

The joint team intercepted a vehicle that was most probably coming from Manipur.

“During the search of the vehicle, we recovered more than 500 grams of heroin kept in 45 soap cases that were concealed in secret chambers of the vehicle,” the police officer added.

Two persons were apprehended during the operation. They originally hail from Manipur, police said.

Meanwhile, in another operation in Borpathar area of the district, around 700 grams of heroin concealed in 44 soap cases was seized. Two persons were arrested in Borpathar.

20230420-124802