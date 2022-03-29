INDIA

Assam inks mining lease pact with OIL in 8 blocks

NewsWire
0
0

The Assam government on Tuesday signed a Petroleum Mining Lease (PML) blocks with oil sector PSU major Oil India Ltd (OIL) for exploration of petroleum products in eight blocks, expecting an annual royalty of over Rs 2,000 crore, officials said.

Assam government’s Geology and Mining Department Director Ananda Kumar Das, and OIL’s Executive Director (Frontier Basin) Agadh Medhi signed the deal in presence of state’s Mines and Minerals Department Minister Jogen Mohan, and other senior officials.

The 8 PML blocks are Dibrugarh, Dibrugarh Extn, Hugrijan Extn, Borhapjan, Borhat, Moran, Dumduma Extn and Mechaki Extn.

The Minister said that the Assam Government is expected to receive more than Rs 2,000 crore royalty from OIL annually for the pact.

He told the OIL officials that the Assam government would provide all possible support to the company in its quest for hydrocarbons.

Jogen Mohan requested OIL to enhance the employment generation to the local people.

OIL’s Resident Chief Engineer Prasanta Borkakoty said that the company has planned to ramp up crude oil and gas productions by enhancing its exploration and development programme.

20220330-002604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Self-immolation bid outside Supreme Court

    SC notice to Centre on plea against ‘unethical’ marketing practices by...

    Pilot rushes to Delhi ahead of Maken’s meeting with Congress MLAs

    Medical body to oppose proposal to replace Hippocratic Oath with Charak...