An inmate has died after attempting suicide inside the toilet of a police station lockup in Assam’s Bongaigaon district, an official said on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Abdul Jabbar, was arrested in a cattle theft case, and put up at Jogighopa police station.

He had tried to end his life inside the toilet where he was spotted in a semi-conscious state.

“He was rushed to a nearby hospital but unfortunately, he collapsed on the way. The doctors in the hospital declared him dead,” Swapnaneel Deka, Superintendent of Police, Bongaigaon district, told IANS.

The police officer said Jabbar was arrested on Tuesday night. He was an accused in a cattle theft case.

Deka said that after questioning Jabbar, the stolen cattle was also rescued by the police.

An inquiry into the matter has been ordered while a constable Mokimul Hoque Patgiri has been placed under suspension, he said.

The body has been sent for autopsy.

Meanwhile, local residents have expressed anger over the incident and staged a protest against the police.

20221019-165603