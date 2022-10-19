INDIA

Assam: Inmate attempts suicide in police lockup, dies

NewsWire
0
0

An inmate has died after attempting suicide inside the toilet of a police station lockup in Assam’s Bongaigaon district, an official said on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Abdul Jabbar, was arrested in a cattle theft case, and put up at Jogighopa police station.

He had tried to end his life inside the toilet where he was spotted in a semi-conscious state.

“He was rushed to a nearby hospital but unfortunately, he collapsed on the way. The doctors in the hospital declared him dead,” Swapnaneel Deka, Superintendent of Police, Bongaigaon district, told IANS.

The police officer said Jabbar was arrested on Tuesday night. He was an accused in a cattle theft case.

Deka said that after questioning Jabbar, the stolen cattle was also rescued by the police.

An inquiry into the matter has been ordered while a constable Mokimul Hoque Patgiri has been placed under suspension, he said.

The body has been sent for autopsy.

Meanwhile, local residents have expressed anger over the incident and staged a protest against the police.

20221019-165603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hyderabad police warns activists against taking law into hands

    I-T raids Dolo-650 manufacturer Micro Lab office in B’luru

    Nawazuddin to celebrate b’day for the 7th time at Cannes

    Delhi police busts international drug racket, arrests 4 with heroin worth...