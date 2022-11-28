Another incident of alleged ragging surfaced at a college in Assam’s Jorhat district on Monday.

A B.Com 1st-semester student Pranab Chutia of Jagannath Barooah College alleged that he was mentally and physically tortured which ultimately led him to leave the college hostel.

He said: “I was subjected to torture by the seniors in Sayeed Abdul Malik hostel of the college. The senior students used to give me punishments every afternoon. They did not let me to sleep at night. It was totally unbearable for me. I could not concentrate on my studies.”

The student further said that as he got no respite from the ragging, he had to leave the hostel.

“The situation has become tough for me as it is hard for my parents to afford my expenses now,” Chutia added.

When contacted, the principal of the college Utpal Jyoti Mahanta was unwilling to comment on the issue.

Notably, in an alleged incident of ragging at Dibrugarh University, an M.Com 1st-semester student Anand Sharma jumped from the two-storey building of the hostel at the varsity campus on Sunday after he faced extreme mental and physical harassment by the seniors for more than 12 hours.

He is undergoing treatment in ICU at a private hospital in Dibrugarh.

Meanwhile, the authorities of Dibrugarh University on Monday rusticated at least 18 students on their alleged role in this incident.

20221128-193406