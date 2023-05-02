The leader of a regional outfit in Assam facing extortion charges was arrested by the police on Tuesday. However, he was released on bail later.

Srinkhal Chaliha, who is a top office-bearer of Veer Lachit Sena which claims to work for safeguarding the interests of Assamese people, was accused of extortion in the name of donation to organise some socio-cultural event.

It has been alleged that Chaliha attacked a businessman in Sivasagar district, and spit on his face when he refused to pay donation demanded by the Veer Lachit Sena office-bearer.

A complaint was lodged against Chaliha in Sivasagar district based on which the police took action against him.

Previously, Chaliha was accused in similar extortion demands on behalf of Veer Lachit Sena, and the police were criticised for not taking any action against him.

Assam DGP G.P. Singh said that the action against Chaliha was taken as per the law. The forceful demand of money for organising any socio-cultural event is prohibited according to the government.

Chaliha and a few of his aides reportedly demanded money from a businessman in Sivasagar district last week. When Chaliha attacked the businessman, the entire incident was recorded on the store’s CCTV camera and has since been making the rounds on social media.

The victim reportedly said that he had previously paid his share through a traders’ association, but Chaliha and his men were not ready to listen to that.

Chaliha was detained as a result of a police complaint lodged by the businessman.

Notably, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had already given orders to the police to take strong action against anyone or any outfit asking for donations in the name of social or cultural events in the state.

