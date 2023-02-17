INDIA

Assam: Man arrested for raping minor

NewsWire
0
0

A 25-year-old man was arrested by Assam Police on Friday for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl many times over the course of three months in the Bamunimaidan area of Guwahati.

The accused, who worked as a fish vendor in the area, has been identified as Babul Ahmed.

After the victim’s mother left for work, the accused allegedly raped the girl as she was alone.

On learning about the incident, the victim’s mother reported to the police in Chandmari.

After the FIR was filed, the accused fled to Barpeta. Ahmed allegedly resided as a tenant at the victim’s home.

However, the culprit was taken into custody in the Barpeta district’s Baghbar Maharipam village.

20230217-174602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Meeting P.V. Sindhu, Neeraj Chopra; making country proud on mind of...

    Kerala HC allows Covishield second jab after 28 days in pvt...

    Railway policeman killed by speeding vehicle in Kulgam

    IND v SL: Dropping Chahal for Sundar would be a huge...