In an unusual incident, a man jumped off the roof of the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital in Jorhat district after his wife delivered a baby boy instead of a girl child as wished by him, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening. The man, identified as Jitumoni Das from Bokakhat, luckily survived the fall and has been admitted to the same hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

One of his family members claimed that Das was not behaving normally after the birth of his son, and looked very nervous.

Speaking to reporters, his mother said, “He always wanted a girl and was upset after the birth of a boy. He was in a state of illusion for the last two days.”

