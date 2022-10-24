INDIALIFESTYLE

Assam man dies of cardiac arrest while watching India-Pak T20 match

NewsWire
0
0

A man in Assam’s Sivasagar district died of cardiac arrest while watching the India-Pakistan T20 cricket match.

The incident took place on Sunday evening and the man was identified as Bitu Gogoi, 34.

A police officer said that Gogoi along with a few of his friends went to a local cinema hall on Sunday evening where the match was being broadcast live.

But, during the match, Gogoi suddenly went unconscious and fell down. His friends immediately rushed him to the nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

According to doctors, Gogoi suffered a cardiac arrest due to the extreme level of noise pollution that was created in the cinema hall during the cricket match.

The body has been sent for an autopsy.

Meanwhile, a team of Sivsagar police has started an investigation to look into the incident.

As per his family, Gogoi was healthy and did not suffer from any health issues.

20221024-094602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hate speech FIR to pacify BJP supporters, says Owaisi

    Periodic construction bans delay housing projects in Delhi-NCR areas, says Anarock

    Bhumi Pednekar inspired by to 11-year-old Climate Warrior

    Retail inflation zooms to 7.41% in September