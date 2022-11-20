INDIA

Assam man escapes as wild elephants destroy house, crops

NewsWire
0
0

A herd of nearly 100 wild elephants went on a rampage in a village in Assam’s Nagaon district, destroying at least one house and the paddy crop.

The incident happened at Puranigudam in Samaguri area of the district where the house of Maghi Saikia was completely destroyed by the animals.

Narrating the incident, Saikia said that early on Friday, he heard the sound of wild elephants approaching and immediately ran away from there to save his life, leaving behind all the belongings.

“When I returned back after few hours, I discovered my house was wrecked by the elephants,” he added.

The paddy field of the village was also severely damaged by the herd of elephants.

Meanwhile, the locals have alleged that Forest Department officials not paying attention though they know the area was frequently witnessed man-elephant conflicts.

Wild elephants have caused causing widespread damage in this locality earlier and even the death of a person also occurred while trying to escape an elephant attack.

20221120-192602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Haryana to have real-time data on oxygen beds, ventilators

    Qualcomm showcases its AR glasses with next-gen chip

    I will keep supporting & buying Dogecoin crypto: Elon Musk

    First Janshatabdi train between Manipur, Tripura and Assam to boost trade,...