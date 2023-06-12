INDIA

Assam man killed in B’luru for questioning auto driver on excess fare

A 28-year-old man from Assam was killed in Bengaluru for questioning an auto driver on excess fare, police said on Monday, adding the accused has been arrested.

The victim has been is identified as Ahmad and his brother Ayub was also seriously injured in the incident that occurred on Sunday night near the Yeshwanthpur Soap Factory in the limits of Subramanyanagar police station.

According to the police, the victims took an auto to reach their residence in Yeshwanthpur locality from their workplace.

The accused auto driver, Ashwath, had demanded double the amount of the fare. The brothers questioned him on this and asked why they should be paying more money.

The argument turned violent and the auto driver attacked the brothers with a weapon.

The police who rushed to the spot have collected the details about the accused and arrested him. The police have taken up further investigation.

The video of an auto driver crashing into a techie who attempted to book a Rapido bike service after being demanded exorbitant fare had gone viral last month raising concerns about the safety of people.

