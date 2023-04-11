INDIA

Assam: Minor boy strangled to death by mother’s dupatta

NewsWire
0
0

In a tragic incident in Assam’s Golaghat district, a minor boy was accidentally strangled to death by his mother’s ‘dupatta’ while he was playing with it inside the house.

The incident occurred in the Moukhowa area of the Golaghat district on Tuesday.

The deceased minor was identified as Julfiq Ahmed. He was playing with his mother’s veil (dupatta) which got wrapped accidentally around his neck when no one was there in the house.

When his family members came to know about the incident, they rushed to the hospital with Julfiq. However, the doctors declared him dead.

The police said that the body was sent for an autopsy report.

The tragic incident engulfed the locals with grief.

20230411-145403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP, Cong at loggerheads in K’taka over statement equating RSS to...

    Will not contest Cong prez poll, Raj CM issue will be...

    Assistant Professor recruitment: Ad-hoc teachers flag concern over DU guidelines

    ITBP performs Yoga at 18,000ft icy heights of Ladakh