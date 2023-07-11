INDIA

Assam: Minor crushed under tractor in paddy field

  A 15-year-old boy died after being run over by a tractor near Rangia town in Assam’s Kamrup rural district on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, the now-deceased minor Masuk Afrid was seated next to the tractor’s driver as his assistant while ploughing the field.

Suddenly, the child fell off the vehicle and was run over by the vehicle in the nearby community of Gorkuchi. He died on the spot.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Fearing arrest, the tractor’s driver fled the scene.

An investigation is underway.

