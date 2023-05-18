INDIA

Assam: Minor girl gang-raped in moving car; 4 arrested

A 13-year-old minor girl has been allegedly gang-raped by four youth in a moving car in Assam’s Kokrajhar district, officials said on Thursday.

According to a senior police officer, the incident happened on Tuesday night when the four youth forced the girl inside a car and sexually assaulted her while travelling on National Highway 31C.

The police officer claimed that all four accused had been taken into custody.

“The region is close to Dotma town. All four were apprehended on Wednesday evening after the police initiated a manhunt after receiving information,” he added.

“The accused have been sent for three days of police remand after being produced before a court in Kokrajhar.”

In Dotma Police Station, a case has been opened under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO), as well as several other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

