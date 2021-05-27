An Assam Congress MLA was attacked on Thursday by suspected land encroachers from Nagaland, when the legislator went to the Dissoi Valley Reserve Forest under Mariani Range in Jorhat district.

Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi told the media that land encroachers from Nagaland attacked him when he went to the forest area to enquire about encroachment of Assam’s forest land by some people from Nagaland.

“The Assam police personnel accompanying me, the local residents and my two personal security officers (PSOs) protected me from the attack. The land encroachers started firing as soon as we entered the area. The Assam police personnel and my PSOs retaliated as we narrowly escaped,” Kurmi said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed concern over the firing incident that took place at the New Sonowal Border Outpost (BOP) near Assam-Nagaland inter-state border.

An official statement said that the Chief Minister termed the incident as unfortunate which can jeopardise the relation between the two neighbouring states.

Sarma directed Special DGP G.P. Singh to rush to the bordering area to conduct an inquiry.

–IANS

sc/arm