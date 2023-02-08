Ashraful Hussain, an All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA in Assam, has been booked on charges of kidnapping and physically abusing a girl at his house.

A case has been lodged against him by the victim at the Dispur police station in Guwahati.

Hussain is an MLA from the Chenga Assembly constituency in Barpeta district.

In the FIR, the victim alleged that one of Hussain’s associates, Ritul Hussain, and his friends abducted her from Barpeta. She was then forcefully brought to the MLA quarters in Guwahati where she was physically and mentally tortured for a long time, as per the complaint.

The girl also alleged that she was even forced to sign a marriage contract.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Wednesday, the victim’s father said, “Ritul Hussain abducted my daughter while she was going to college to appear for an examination.”

He claimed that MLA Ashraful Hussain was the mastermind behind the kidnapping of his daughter.

“The MLA used to pay money to his men for committing such crimes. My daughter was released only after repeated phone calls from some local people in Chenga,” the father said.

Ashraful Hussain, meanwhile, denied the allegations levelled against him.

“These are completely baseless allegations. The family is trying to tarnish my image and I am going to file a defamation suit against them,” the AIUDF MLA said.

Hussain added that there was a love affair behind the whole incident.

“I know Ritul Hussain. The girl came to my residence with him and I guess she had a love interest in someone. I am nowhere involved in this matter,” he added.

Reacting to the incident, BJP MLA Prsahanta Phukan said, “It is unfortunate that an MLA has been accused in an abduction case.”

