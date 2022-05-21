An angry mob of hundreds of people in Assam set a police station on fire on Saturday, protesting the alleged death of a fish trader in the police custody.

The fish trader — Safikul Islam, was “held” by the police on Friday night. Police have, however, claimed that he was found on the road in an inebriated condition, and on being informed by the locals, he was brought to the Batadrava police station in Assam’s Nagaon district.

On Saturday, an irate mob comprising men and women vandalised the police station before setting it on fire. The mob also beat up the police personnel. Two cops have sustained injuries.

Many documents of the police station were reduced to ashes and some rifles also damaged in the fire.

The police have arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in the attack.

Islam’s wife said her husband was picked by the police from the Salnabari area in the Nagaon district.

She claimed the police also demanded Rs 10,000 besides a duck from Islam.

“We gave a duck but the dissatisfied police personnel severely beat my husband and killed him,” the woman claimed, which was strongly denied by the police.

“We had immediately informed his family members and they visited the police station. Today (Saturday), he was found sick and taken to a health centre but it referred him to the district hospital. Then he was taken to the district hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival,” a police officer said.

Nagaon district Superintendent of Police Leena Doley said that a probe was on and action would be taken against anyone found guilty.

