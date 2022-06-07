A female model has been arrested in Assam’s Kokrajhar district for allegedly having links with a banned outfit — Kamatapur Liberation Organisation (KLO), the police said on Tuesday.

Nabaneeta Barman Bothra was arrested on Monday along with her husband Bikash Bothra and four others.

The arrests have been made in connection with two separate shooting incidents in which two businessmen — Sunil Mandal and Anil Ishwari were shot at by unidentified persons.

Both are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

At around 8.30 p.m. on Saturday night, miscreants attacked Mandal while he was at his shop at Narabari in Kokrajhar district. Two motorcycle-borne men wearing helmets fired two rounds at him and fled.

The second incident took place at 12.30 a.m. — after a few hours of the first firing episode, at Amtek Bazaar in Chirang district.

Ishwari was asleep at his house when the miscreants called him through the window and shot at him.

Kokrajhar police are suspecting KLO links behind the attack on Sunil Mandal.

They have arrested two youth — Uttam Roy and Mridul Roy on Sunday. Later, four others — Bikash Bothra, Gourchandra Roy, Nirmal Das and Nabaneeta Bothra were also arrested.

The police claimed that Nabaneeta Bothra is a close relative of top KLO commander Parthapratim Barman.

Gourchandra Roy’s nephew — Nitu Roy, is a member of the KLO who is also a suspect in the shooting incident.

The arrested persons were presented at the court on Monday following which the magistrate sent them to police custody for two days.

A police officer told IANS: “We are investigating the matter and looking at all aspects of the incident.”

Meanwhile, no one has been arrested yet in the Anil Ishwari case. “Search operations are on to nab the suspects,” a police officer said.

