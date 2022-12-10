INDIA

Assam movement drew attention of world for Bapujis aAhimsa’ path: Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday said that the Assam Movement had drawn the attention of the world as it had adopted the path of ‘ahimsa’ (non-violence), shown by Mahatma Gandhi.

The Minister was speaking while paying tributes to martyrs of the Assam Movement during his visit to Goa.

The Assam Society of Goa had organised the ‘Swahid Diwas’ program commemorating the martyrs of historic Assam movement.

“For existence of Assam and the Assamese, from 1979 to 1985 agitation took place against infiltrators. We are paying our tributes to those who sacrificed their lives for our safety by doing this agitation. We are remembering them today for their bravery to protect our nation and existence of Assam,” he said.

“This movement by ‘All Assam Students Union’ and the people of Assam, drew the attention of not only Indians but of the world as it was fought on a path shown by Bapuji of non-violence,” he said.

“They have shown us a way of patriotism by protecting our nation, now we have to take the nation ahead.”

The historic Assam Movement from 1979 to 1985 was one of the most famous movements in post-colonial India mainly led by students of the state. They were demanding to stop infiltration and deport illegal immigrants.

