Assam moves to court for custody of elephant Joymala

Joymala, an elephant which was allegedly tortured at a temple in Tamil Nadu, has become the bone of contention between the Assam and Tamil Nagu governments.

The Assam government has now moved the Gauhati High Court seeking the custody of the elephant.

It has been alleged that Joymala has been kept at the Srivilliputhur Nachiyar Thirukovil temple for over a decade now and the animal is facing torture there. A number of videos surfaced on social media in this regard a few days ago.

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India had urged the state governments to look into the elephant’s well-being.

Soon after that, the Assam government sent a four-member team to Tamil Nadu to bring back Joymala. But it has been alleged that the Tamil Nadu government did not allow the team to even see the elephant.

The Tamil Nadu forest department in a letter addressed to Assam government said that Joymala is fine and Assam should not waste its time trying to meet her.

However, the officials of the four-member team are still in Chennai and trying to meet Joymala.

An official of the team informed that the matter has been moved to the Gauhati High Court and a report has been sent to the court stating all the details.

As per sources, the Tamil Nadu government also did not agree for a discussion with the officials from Assam for the custody of Joymala.

The official added, “It is getting difficult as the Tamil Nadu government is adamant about not letting anyone from Assam meet Joymala.”

