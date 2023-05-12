One person died in Assam’s Goalpara district, while several others were hospitalised after they complained of food poisoning following a ritual feast organised in Mariampur village bordering Meghalaya, officials said on Friday.

The function was organised on Wednesday night by Garo community members living in that village. People started complaining about uneasiness soon after the dinner.

Khanindra Choudhury, Deputy Commissioner of Goalpara, told IANS, “Around 157 people fell ill and were being treated at the hospital. One among them unfortunately succumbed on Friday.”

The district administration has already ordered a magisterial-level inquiry into the incident. It has been alleged that people reported health issues after they ate fish at the feast.

Choudhury said, “The fishery department has collected samples and sent those for the test. Some samples were also sent to an Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) laboratory outside the state. Once we get the reports, the reason behind the mass illness can be ascertained.”

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been sent for autopsy.

“We have to be sure of the reason behind the person’s death. Whether it was due to food poisoning, or something else can be concluded from the post-mortem report,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police in Goalpara district, Rakesh Reddy, said, “A case has been registered before us in the whole incident. The investigation is underway.”

20230512-174604