Following the CBI’s questioning of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy scam case, the AAP has accelerated its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

While his party leaders are alleging that PM Modi invested crores of rupees in controversial industrialist Gautam Adani’s establishments, the opposition parties in Assam, surprisingly are accusing the Delhi Chief Minister of dividing the anti-BJP votes and thus in turn helping the saffron party to win elections.

As a part of his party’s national ambition, Kejriwal has targeted Assam for the party expansion. In the last year’s local body election, AAP came second in the Guwahati municipal polls, while the Congress was behind them. This further fuelled AAP’s aspiration to grow in this state.

Kejriwal recently visited Assam and participated in a rally in Guwahati. Prior to this and after his visit to the state, there were exchanges of words between the Delhi Chief Minister and his Assam counterpart, Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Arvind Kejriwal came down heavily on Sarma on a number of issues, including governance, education, health, and so on. Kejriwal also attacked the Assam Chief Minister for his wife’s decision to open a big private school in the state.

The AAP leader said, “I have heard that Assam Chief Minister’s wife has opened a private school where lakhs of rupees in fees were taken. This is very dangerous. If the Chief Minister’s wife herself runs private schools, the state education system will soon collapse entirely.”

Himanta Biswa Sarma sharply reacted to Arvind Kejriwal and warned the Delhi Chief Minister not to lie on the land of Goddess Kamakhya.

“How come the Delhi Chief Minister boasts that he has given 12 lakh jobs to unemployed youths in Delhi, when the total number of positions sanctioned under the Delhi government is about 1.5 lakh,” Sarma asked.

He added, “Since lying is typically regarded as sinful in the area of Maa Kamakhya, I request the Delhi chief minister not to do so.”

This was well expected, however, it was surprising that Congress and the AIUDF have also launched fronts against Arvind Kejriwal.

Congress leader Debabrata Saikia said, “Arvind Kejriwal has come to Assam to break the opposition unity. He criticised the Congress party during his recent visit. Instead of unifying the opposition, he was actually trying to help the BJP to win votes. This will make our fight against the BJP weaker.

Badruddin Ajmal’s party, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), also took a jibe at Kejriwal.

AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam said, “Himanta Biswa Sarma is giving a platform to Kejriwal so that he can break the secular vote in Assam. On the other hand, Kejriwal is also highlighting Sarma, trying to make him a leader at the national level. There is a secret understanding between the two. It will come to light one day.”

There are obvious reasons for the two primary opposition parties to fear AAP’s activities in Assam. Kejriwal’s meeting in Assam drew a good crowd. But according to political experts, the Aam Aadmi Party meeting was attended by people mostly from one particular community. Muslim supporters were more numerous.

Moreover, in the Guwahati municipal election, AAP’s only councillor won the ward, where Muslim votes are in the majority. It goes without saying that AAP has gained the support of a section of Muslims in Assam.

Obviously, AIUDF is also worried, along with the Congress, that AAP may take away a share of the Muslim votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The opposition leaders have given the example of last year’s Gujarat election, where the anti-BJP votes were divided between the AAP and Congress, and that paved the way for a big win for the BJP in that state

The Congress and AIUDF leaders are anticipating that Arvind Kejriwal’s party entering electoral politics in Assam will in turn help the BJP win the maximum number of Lok Sabha seats in the state.

