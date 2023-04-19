HEALTHINDIALIFESTYLE

Assam: Over 50 children fall ill at shelter home

NewsWire
0
0

More than 50 children at a temporary shelter home in Assam’s Nagaon district suddenly fell ill on Wednesday for unknown reasons, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the Doboka area.

As per the district authorities, the kids who reside in the shelter house suddenly became ill. Among individuals who reported being ill, nausea, diarrhoea, headaches, and vomiting were common symptoms.

All of the sick kids are aged between 1.5 to 6 years. The moment the symptoms started to appear, emergency services were contacted, an official said.

Four ambulances arrived at the shelter home quickly and took the kids to a nearby hospital.

Superintendent of Police Saurabh Gupta told IANS: “I have received information about children being hospitalised. However, the exact cause behind their illness is still uncertain. I am keeping a watch on the development.”

A doctor at the hospital said: “Around 50 kids have been hospitalised here, and the majority of them have cold, cough, and fever symptoms. Measles was also detected in some of them. We are attending to them and have administered the required drugs.”

“We also recommended other medications. They all appear to be dehydrated based on a preliminary evaluation. We have provided them with oral rehydration solutions as a result. They are currently receiving more therapy, and we are hopeful that their condition will improve soon,” the doctor added.

20230419-201206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi records less than 2,000 Covid cases for 3rd consecutive day

    Experts uphold universal HPV vaccination to save women from cervical cancer

    Goa resident docs threaten to withdraw services in wake of assaults

    Vietnam to boost Covid vaccination rate