INDIA

Assam Police arrested 53 ‘jihadis’ this year: CM Sarma

Assam Police have arrested 53 ‘jihadis’ this year including a Bangladeshi national, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

Replying to a question of BJP MLA Terash Gowala on the last day of winter session in Assam assembly, Sarma said that since March this year, a total of nine cases have been registered in seven districts of the state — Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Morigaon, Dhubri, Goalpara, Tamulpur and Nalbari districts.

The case registered in Barpeta against the jihadi module was handed over to National Investigation Agency (NIA), said Sarma.

One Bangladeshi national Saiful Islam a.k.a. Harun Rashid was arrested in Barpeta under relevant sections of IPC, UA (P) Act, Passport Act and Foreigners Act.

“The person was engaged as Imam of Dhakaliapara Mosque in the Barpeta district,” he added.

Meanwhile, five other Bangladeshi nationals are still absconding who were allegedly to be involved in ‘jihadi’ activities in Assam, said Sarma.

20221224-225002

