INDIA

Assam police arrests absconding PFI student wing leader from B’luru

NewsWire
0
0

Assam police have arrested an absconding leader of the student’s wing of banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI), from Bengaluru, officials said on Saturday.

In a statement, Assam police said that Amir Hamja, the Campus Front of India (CFI) leader, was apprehended on Friday by a team of Assam police headed by a DSP rank officer at Bellundur area of Bengaluru. Hamja was hiding with some families from Tripura there and Assam police traced and nabbed him with the help of Bengaluru police.

He has been given three days transit remand by the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Bengaluru. The arrested leader will be produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Guwahati on Monday, the statement added.

27-year-old Hamja hail from the Baksa district in Assam.

Notably, at least 40 PFI activists have been arrested so far from different parts of the state.

20221112-220003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Wildlife lovers mourn death of 70-yr-old jumbo with longest tusks

    Emergency shelters, air alarms and no spectators – Ukraine gets ready...

    Welfare schemes brought us back to power: Yogi

    Kejriwal is part-time Delhi CM: BJP