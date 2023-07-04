INDIA

Assam police bust cybercrime network, two arrested

NewsWire
0
0

Assam police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a network of cyber criminals and arrested two people.

A senior police officer said that the arrest occurred in Morigaon district on Monday night and identified the accused as Babul Islam and Rubuluddin, residents of Titatala and Kacharibari areas, respectively.

The officer said that Morigaon police were put on alert after a suspected cybercriminal gang was found to be active in the district.
They have been duping people by siphoning money from their bank accounts.

“We have recovered at least 167 SIM cards, six ATM cards, four passbooks, three Aadhar cards, and four voter ID cards from the possession of two arrested persons,” the officer said.

A case under the IT Act has been registered, and further investigations into the incident are underway.

In June, the arrest of a prominent cybercriminal Aminul Haque at Goroimari area of the district was made possible by a successful operation carried out by the Morigaon police.

Aminul’s involvement in illegal activities was evident from the startling 238 bogus SIM cards that law enforcement officers confiscated from him during the raid.

2023070433883

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mandatory for int’l passengers to pre-book RT-PCR tests: Indian govt.

    AIADMK to boycott all-party meeting on EWS quota

    GPBL Season 2: Teams auction concludes with a record online bid...

    Skyroot men who flew India’s first private sector rocket have roots...