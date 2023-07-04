Assam police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a network of cyber criminals and arrested two people.

A senior police officer said that the arrest occurred in Morigaon district on Monday night and identified the accused as Babul Islam and Rubuluddin, residents of Titatala and Kacharibari areas, respectively.

The officer said that Morigaon police were put on alert after a suspected cybercriminal gang was found to be active in the district.

They have been duping people by siphoning money from their bank accounts.

“We have recovered at least 167 SIM cards, six ATM cards, four passbooks, three Aadhar cards, and four voter ID cards from the possession of two arrested persons,” the officer said.

A case under the IT Act has been registered, and further investigations into the incident are underway.

In June, the arrest of a prominent cybercriminal Aminul Haque at Goroimari area of the district was made possible by a successful operation carried out by the Morigaon police.

Aminul’s involvement in illegal activities was evident from the startling 238 bogus SIM cards that law enforcement officers confiscated from him during the raid.

