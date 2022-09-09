INDIA

Assam Police bust fake currency note racket, arrest four

Assam Police recovered two fake Indian currency note printing machines and a large number of fake currency notes from two separate locations in Nagaon and Hojai districts, officials said on Friday.

Four persons were also arrested in this connection by the police in an operation late Thursday night.

The arrested persons were identified as Jalal Uddin, R. Vanlalruati, Zoramchhani, and Abdul Jalil.

Abdul Jalil was nabbed by police from the Mikirati area in Hojai district while police arrested the other three from the Kachua area of Nagaon.

Vanlalruati and Zoramchhani are residents of Mizoram.

A police officer connected with the operation said that police launched the operation based on a tip-off.

“We received information that persons were dealing with fake currency notes and we sent some police personnel in civil dress as customers. Later we apprehended the persons and recovered fake currency notes, and notes-making machines,” he said.

Police also seized a motorcycle, and three mobile phone handsets from the premises.

