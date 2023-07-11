The police in Assam have busted a gang of dacoits and arrested six individuals, an official said.

During an operation on Tuesday in Karimganj district of Assam, Tasruf Ali, Asab Uddin, Manir Ali, Nurul Haque, Khairul Islam, and Abdul Latif were arrested.

According to a senior officer, the police received a secret tip-off that the gang of dacoits planned to commit a “significant robbery”.

Many articles were found in their possession.

Four live cartridges, one home-made pistol, and other materials were among the recovered goods.

They were allegedly involved in several dacoities.

