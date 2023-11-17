Assam Police bust interstate drug nexus, narcotics worth Rs 11 cr seized

Assam Police have busted an interstate drug peddling attempt and seized 1.35 kg of narcotic substances worth Rs 11 crore from two Manipur natives who were arrested in connection, officials said on Friday.

“We have recovered 1.35 kg of heroin concealed in 98 packets from the two Manipur natives in Amingaon area in the outskirts of Guwahati on Thursday night,” Special Task Force DIG Partha Sarathi Mahanta told IANS.

“The international market value of seized drugs must be at least Rs 11 crore,” he added.

The two arrested persons were identified as Tomizur Rahman and Abdul Rahim.

The police said that Rahman is a resident of Wangoi in Manipur’s Imphal West district and Rahim is hails from Lilong in Thoubal district.

According to the police, the consignment was coming from Churachandpur district in Manipur.

The two accused were interrogated by the police and a further probe is currently underway.

