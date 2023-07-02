INDIA

Assam Police bust network of new outlaw group in Bodoland, seven held

NewsWire
0
0

In a major crackdown, Assam Police busted the whole network of a newly-formed militant group in the state’s Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), arresting seven persons, officials said on Sunday

For their successful operation in taking down the entire network of the budding terrorist group that wanted to start extortion in the BTR under the guise of the Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) and Boro Liberation Army (BLA), the Assam Police awarded about 20 police officers with the DGP’s Commendation Certificate.

According to Assam Director General of Police G.P. Singh, two Additional Superintendents of Police, three Inspectors, four sub-inspectors, two havildars, two unarmed branch constables, six armed branch constables, and one Assam Home Guard (AHG) have all received commendations for their contributions to the capture of KLO and BLA cadres, the destruction of training camps, and the recovery of weapons.

Seven people have been arrested in connection with the aforementioned crime, coming from various locations in Assam, Nagaland, and West Bengal. The arrested persons have been identified as Dauharu Bodo, 43, alias Dadhiram, Amit Boro, 39, Buddhiman Debbarma, 45, Bijay Teron, 23, Rengwna Brahma alias B Rwngwra, 34, Bhumsa Chandra Boro alias B Bwkhangsa alias Bhupen, and Kajal Ray, 42.

In June this year, a newly-formed group addressed the Union and state governments and claimed that the outlawed faction had taken birth in Bodoland region. Since then, police have launched an operation to crack down the entire gang.

2023070232912

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    1 in every 7 cars sold now an EV, China’s BYD...

    Sayani Gupta spills secret behind glam quotient of ‘Four More Shots...

    Ashes 2023: It was a little bit of ‘try and challenge’...

    Gujarat Gram Panchayat elections on Dec 19