In a major crackdown, Assam Police busted the whole network of a newly-formed militant group in the state’s Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), arresting seven persons, officials said on Sunday

For their successful operation in taking down the entire network of the budding terrorist group that wanted to start extortion in the BTR under the guise of the Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) and Boro Liberation Army (BLA), the Assam Police awarded about 20 police officers with the DGP’s Commendation Certificate.

According to Assam Director General of Police G.P. Singh, two Additional Superintendents of Police, three Inspectors, four sub-inspectors, two havildars, two unarmed branch constables, six armed branch constables, and one Assam Home Guard (AHG) have all received commendations for their contributions to the capture of KLO and BLA cadres, the destruction of training camps, and the recovery of weapons.

Seven people have been arrested in connection with the aforementioned crime, coming from various locations in Assam, Nagaland, and West Bengal. The arrested persons have been identified as Dauharu Bodo, 43, alias Dadhiram, Amit Boro, 39, Buddhiman Debbarma, 45, Bijay Teron, 23, Rengwna Brahma alias B Rwngwra, 34, Bhumsa Chandra Boro alias B Bwkhangsa alias Bhupen, and Kajal Ray, 42.

In June this year, a newly-formed group addressed the Union and state governments and claimed that the outlawed faction had taken birth in Bodoland region. Since then, police have launched an operation to crack down the entire gang.

