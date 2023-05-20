The Assam Police CID in two separate operations has frozen Rs 8,15,743, stolen by cyber fraud, an official said here on Saturday.

A senior official said that one Tapas Gupta reported to 1930 helpline number that he received an email regarding the claim of rewards and, after opening the link provided by the cyber fraud, Rs 37,469 was siphoned off from his SBI account.

On receipt of the complaint, the CID of Assam police was able to trace and freeze the amount of Rs 37,469.

In another recent incident, one Mehboob Hasan Ahmed reported to the helpline number regarding fraud of Rs 7,78,274 from his account.

The fraudster siphoned off the money on the pretext of an online job.

The CID of Assam police was able to trace and freeze the entire amount.

The Assam Police CID has appealed to the people to stay alert and not to fall prey to such cyber crimes.

“People are requested not to share any OTP, CVV, PIN and password to any strangers and not to click any unknown links received through email, SMS and WhatsApp,” an official said.

